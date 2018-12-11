Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,148,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,128 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $735,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,270.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,053,000 after purchasing an additional 579,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 173.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,483,000 after purchasing an additional 495,904 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 870.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 336,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,351,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,419,000 after purchasing an additional 253,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 479,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 247,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $158.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/envestnet-asset-management-inc-reduces-holdings-in-ishares-sp-500-growth-etf-ivw.html.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.