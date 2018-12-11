Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,916,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $212,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

TIP opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1554 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

