EOG Resources (EOG) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $118.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $117.00.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.33.

EOG opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $96.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 340.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,199,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,502,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,291,000 after purchasing an additional 677,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $79,412,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $78,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

