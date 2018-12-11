EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Position Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Bainco International Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 84,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,563 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after buying an additional 126,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,257 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,362 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 378,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after purchasing an additional 64,173 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

EOG stock opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $96.54 and a one year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

