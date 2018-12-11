EPR Properties (EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report $141.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.90 million and the highest is $143.60 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $119.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $552.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.80 million to $554.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $586.39 million, with estimates ranging from $567.57 million to $602.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPR. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $300,647.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,731.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,200,900. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,480,000 after buying an additional 212,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,240,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EPR Properties by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,215,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 243,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,883. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.06%.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

