EQT Co. (EQT) Shares Sold by Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 325,779 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for about 2.3% of Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. owned about 0.29% of EQT worth $32,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in EQT by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 74,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

EQT stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $59.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,331.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 94,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,332. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

