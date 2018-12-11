Equinix (EQIX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $479.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $454.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQIX. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $506.00 to $481.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $502.67.

Equinix stock opened at $387.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Equinix has a 52 week low of $370.79 and a 52 week high of $462.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

In other Equinix news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

