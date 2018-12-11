Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Four Corners Property Trust Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

FCPT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

In other news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,400 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $91,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

