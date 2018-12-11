Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WPX Energy Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WPX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:WPX opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC now owns 479,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $22,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 321.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,630,000 after acquiring an additional 999,400 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,079,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

