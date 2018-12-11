Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have commented on EQC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 8,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 63.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.78 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,189,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,717,000 after acquiring an additional 419,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,992,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,480,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,534,000 after acquiring an additional 260,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.