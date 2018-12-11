Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,654,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $106.63 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $612.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

