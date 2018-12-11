Ero Copper (ERO) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) traded up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.67 and last traded at C$10.67. 325,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 85,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.56.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$48.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp will post 0.749999981435644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

