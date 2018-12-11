Ethbits (ETBS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $869.00

Ethbits (CURRENCY:ETBS) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Ethbits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00015009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Ethbits has a total market cap of $837,146.00 and approximately $869.00 worth of Ethbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethbits has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.02654941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00138957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00171914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.09223712 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029917 BTC.

About Ethbits

Ethbits’ genesis date was April 15th, 2017. Ethbits’ total supply is 1,634,691 tokens. Ethbits’ official Twitter account is @ethbits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethbits is /r/Ethbits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethbits’ official website is www.ethbits.com.

Buying and Selling Ethbits

Ethbits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

