Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $104.74 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $104,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $511,326.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,497.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total transaction of $1,485,702.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,500.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.43 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

