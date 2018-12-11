Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.08

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.28.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everspin Technologies Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

