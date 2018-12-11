Everus (EVR) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Everus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Kuna and Cryptopia. Everus has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $670.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.02631852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00142394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00171267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.56 or 0.09359249 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029653 BTC.

About Everus

Everus was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,811,752 tokens. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org.

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

