EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) Insider Sells $1,002,288.00 in Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 39,900 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,002,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,042. EVO Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $144.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,571,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,762,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/evo-payments-inc-evop-insider-sells-1002288-00-in-stock.html.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.