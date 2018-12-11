Exactus (EXDI) and Vivint Solar (VSLR) Critical Contrast

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exactus and Vivint Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Solar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vivint Solar has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than Exactus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Exactus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Vivint Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A N/A -6,194.12% Vivint Solar 61.71% -50.31% -11.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Vivint Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus N/A N/A -$3.86 million N/A N/A Vivint Solar $268.03 million 2.35 $209.09 million ($1.58) -3.34

Vivint Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats Exactus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in developing and commercializing Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics for measuring proteolytic enzymes in the blood based on a novel detection platform. It operates under the FibriLyzer and MatriLyzer trademarks. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2017, it had an aggregate capacity of 864.9 megawatts covering approximately 126,800 homes in 21 states. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

