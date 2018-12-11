Exterran Corp (EXTN) Given $36.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $36.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exterran an industry rank of 232 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Exterran alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 648,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,174,870.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $879,838.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 978,399 shares of company stock worth $22,416,327. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,347. Exterran has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $777.30 million, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $334.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.60 million. Exterran had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exterran will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.