Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $746,620.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,122 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,095. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the third quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.68. 12,954,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,241,408. The firm has a market cap of $329.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

