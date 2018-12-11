Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $102,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $122,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $149,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

XOM stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $614,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $619,838.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,939 shares of company stock worth $3,241,095 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

