Facebook, Inc. (FB) Position Increased by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.3% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $399.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $509,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $122,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,018 shares of company stock valued at $63,699,385. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Position Increased by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/facebook-inc-fb-position-increased-by-btg-pactual-global-asset-management-ltd.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.