FARO Technologies (FARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.04

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 2156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

FARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $82.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $757.06 million, a P/E ratio of 150.55 and a beta of 1.62.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Simon Raab sold 2,811 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $183,445.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,787.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $483,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 370.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM, and Other. The Factory Metrology segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

