FB Financial (FBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.29. FB Financial has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $45.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 650.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

