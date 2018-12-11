Federated Investors Inc (FII) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 659,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Federated Investors worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Investors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,814,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Federated Investors by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,565,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,057,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Federated Investors by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,833,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 380,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Federated Investors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,452,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,278,000 after purchasing an additional 351,738 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federated Investors news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $251,364.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 541,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,561.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $35,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,712 shares of company stock worth $291,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FII stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

