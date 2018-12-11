Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) and COLRUYT SA/ADR (CUYTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of COLRUYT SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COLRUYT SA/ADR and Ferrellgas Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLRUYT SA/ADR $10.56 billion 0.92 $436.82 million $0.76 21.24 Ferrellgas Partners $2.07 billion 0.05 -$254.58 million ($0.43) -2.56

COLRUYT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLRUYT SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for COLRUYT SA/ADR and Ferrellgas Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLRUYT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrellgas Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67

Ferrellgas Partners has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 218.18%. Given Ferrellgas Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrellgas Partners is more favorable than COLRUYT SA/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

COLRUYT SA/ADR has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

COLRUYT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferrellgas Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.4%. COLRUYT SA/ADR pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ferrellgas Partners pays out -93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ferrellgas Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares COLRUYT SA/ADR and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLRUYT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners -13.38% N/A -3.75%

Summary

COLRUYT SA/ADR beats Ferrellgas Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France. It also operates 78 Colruyt retail stores and 26 Dreambaby stores in Belgium. In addition, the company operates ColliShop, an online shopping service; ColliShop Professional, which offers a range of B2B products; 215 Spar retail stores; and 298 Codifrance stores. Further, it provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 66 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Additionally, the company operates 120 DATS 24 filling stations and Collect&Go, an online shopping service; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and combined heat and power generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, companies, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2018, it operated 72 service centers and 859 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

