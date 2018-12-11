FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lessened its position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. FibroGen comprises about 3.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of FibroGen worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 526,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,949,000 after purchasing an additional 201,289 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.14.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $2,291,357.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,744,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,673,072.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 30,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,227,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,313,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,762 shares of company stock worth $11,022,362. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 price target on FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

