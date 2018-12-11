Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $121,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Wood & Company upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $92.12 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

