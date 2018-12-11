Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

FBND traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. 40,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,450. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

