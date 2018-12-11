Fidus Investment (FDUS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 69.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 170.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 72.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 22.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 18.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

