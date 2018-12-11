Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,310.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $486,157.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.27%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $51.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/fifth-third-bancorp-cuts-holdings-in-d-r-horton-inc-dhi.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.