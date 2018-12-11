Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.25 Million Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Prologis by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 48.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BTIG Research set a $73.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Prologis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

NYSE:PLD opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $324,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at $665,259.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

