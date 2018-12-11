Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 137.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 60.1% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 38.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 154,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister bought 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,094.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/fifth-third-bancorp-increases-stake-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.