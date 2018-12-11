Financial Analysis: LightPath Technologies (LPTH) vs. Xilinx (XLNX)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Xilinx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $32.53 million 1.27 $1.06 million $0.04 40.00 Xilinx $2.54 billion 8.73 $512.38 million $2.83 30.96

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. Xilinx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Xilinx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Xilinx 1 10 13 0 2.50

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 79.69%. Xilinx has a consensus price target of $83.24, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Xilinx.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 0.77% 1.45% 1.07% Xilinx 21.33% 34.05% 15.80%

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. LightPath Technologies does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xilinx has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Xilinx beats LightPath Technologies on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and Gradium lenses. It supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

