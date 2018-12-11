Financial Comparison: Marathon Oil (MRO) versus Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bonanza Creek Energy does not pay a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil and Bonanza Creek Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 5 13 0 2.72 Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus target price of $23.77, indicating a potential upside of 55.37%. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.54%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Bonanza Creek Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $4.77 billion 2.67 -$5.72 billion ($0.38) -40.26 Bonanza Creek Energy $192.12 million 2.67 -$2.36 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 10.94% 4.47% 2.46% Bonanza Creek Energy 21.61% 13.67% 10.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Marathon Oil on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 903 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 546 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved reserves of 102.0 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

