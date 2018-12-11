Financial Review: Leap Technology (LPTC) and Front Yard Residential (RESI)

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Leap Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential -85.55% -22.74% -6.63% Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Leap Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential $94.17 million 5.47 -$185.45 million N/A N/A Leap Technology N/A N/A -$460,000.00 N/A N/A

Leap Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Volatility and Risk

Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Technology has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Leap Technology does not pay a dividend. Front Yard Residential has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Front Yard Residential and Leap Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential 0 0 3 0 3.00 Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Front Yard Residential presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.68%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Leap Technology.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

About Leap Technology

[email protected] Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. [email protected] Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

