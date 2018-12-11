Financial Review: Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) vs. California First National Bancorp (CFNB)

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and California First National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $208.17 million 3.97 $42.94 million $0.95 16.07 California First National Bancorp $36.69 million 4.31 $11.12 million N/A N/A

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Dividends

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 22.37% 8.99% 1.07% California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meridian Bancorp and California First National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.17%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats California First National Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans comprising mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans that include automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, which comprise mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through a third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. Further, it is also involved in the securities transactions business; and holding foreclosed real estate properties. As of March 1, 2018, the company operated 33 full-service locations, as well 1 mobile branch and 3 loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

