Financial Survey: Biomerica (BMRA) and Straumann (SAUHF)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Biomerica alerts:

1.8% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Straumann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -31.75% -41.73% -34.79% Straumann N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and Straumann’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $5.56 million 4.09 -$1.46 million ($0.17) -14.82 Straumann $1.13 billion 8.95 $277.36 million $17.82 35.75

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than Biomerica. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Straumann, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biomerica has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Straumann has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biomerica and Straumann, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Straumann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 197.62%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Straumann.

Summary

Straumann beats Biomerica on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. It operates in Europe, the United States, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and internationally. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. The company offers replacement solutions, including soft tissue level and bone level implants; SLActive surface for bone formation; Roxolid for use in dental implantology; and ceramic implants. It also provides prosthetic components and tools, as well as precision instruments, guided surgery tools, and handling components. In addition, the company offers digital solutions, including guided surgery, intra-oral scanning, and CADCAM; and oral tissue regeneration solutions comprising Emdogain, bone substitutes, membranes, soft tissue grafts, and fleeces. Further, it provides training and education services to its customers. The company offers its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians/laboratories in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.