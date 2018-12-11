Financial Survey: GNC (GNC) and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY)

GNC (NYSE:GNC) and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of GNC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of GNC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GNC has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. GNC does not pay a dividend. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GNC has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares GNC and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GNC -8.42% -33.50% 3.77% WM MORRISON SUP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GNC and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GNC 1 2 1 0 2.00 WM MORRISON SUP/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75

GNC currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Given GNC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GNC is more favorable than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GNC and WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GNC $2.45 billion 0.09 -$148.85 million $1.35 2.02 WM MORRISON SUP/ADR $22.45 billion 0.30 $404.73 million $0.78 18.09

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GNC. GNC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WM MORRISON SUP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR beats GNC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise. The company also provides third-party contract manufacturing services. It sells its products under the GNC proprietary brands, as well as under third-party brands. The company operates a network of approximately 9,000 locations under the GNC brand worldwide. It sells its products through company-owned retail stores and its Website GNC.com, as well as third-party Websites; and domestic and international franchise activities. GNC Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership and China joint venture agreement with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license. The company operates through 491 stores; and 334 petrol filling stations. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

