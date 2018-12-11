Financial Survey: Syncora (SYCRF) versus MGIC Investment (MTG)

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) and Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGIC Investment and Syncora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment $1.07 billion 3.61 $355.76 million $1.36 7.82 Syncora $62.12 million 6.09 $133.50 million N/A N/A

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Syncora.

Dividends

Syncora pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. MGIC Investment does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MGIC Investment and Syncora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment 1 2 8 0 2.64 Syncora 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGIC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $16.59, suggesting a potential upside of 55.93%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Syncora.

Volatility & Risk

MGIC Investment has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syncora has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Syncora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MGIC Investment and Syncora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment 48.63% 20.48% 12.01% Syncora N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Syncora on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Syncora

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations. It also invests in private debt and equity securities. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

