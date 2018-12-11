First Bancorp (FBP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,848 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 93.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 78,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 520,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 46,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,308,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Bank of America raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

FBP opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

