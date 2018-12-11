First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III Sells 4,987 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III sold 4,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $111,210.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FGBI opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,356 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

