First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 763,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,114. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 872,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 209,708 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

