First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Director Purchases $363,750.00 in Stock

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,787.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 29,974.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

