First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Shares Bought by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $555,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 855,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,123.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $167.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

