First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 2,001 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

