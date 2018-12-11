First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 712,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 76,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First Republic Bank by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 181,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $84.47 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

