First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,103 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln National by 82.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lincoln National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

In related news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $124,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $738,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

