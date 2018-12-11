First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $122.68 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $122,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after buying an additional 541,338 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after buying an additional 478,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,858,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,250,000 after buying an additional 257,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,415,000 after buying an additional 387,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,793,000 after buying an additional 654,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

JNJ opened at $145.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $24,405,814.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,772,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,544 shares of company stock worth $74,414,877. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

