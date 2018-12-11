First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 28,682 Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,682 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Zumiez as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth $107,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 105.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,194 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 932.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,904 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 278,991 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 49.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,129 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $54,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $248.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

